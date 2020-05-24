HAWKINS, JAMES

HAWKINS, James J., 68, of Victoria, Va., passed peacefully Saturday, May 9, 2020. Born October 11, 1951 to James L. and Margaret Nevins Hawkins. Preceded in death by wife, Susan Hoppe Hawkins; son, Robert Hawkins; and brother, Russell E. Hawkins. Survived by daughter, Laurie Anne Groves; grandchild, Christian Robert Groves; sister, Mary K. Burnett (Rabbit); three nieces and nephews. Retired from N&W, N&S Railroad with 34 years of service. Private graveside service was held Saturday, May 23, Lakeview Cemetery, Victoria, Va. Please consider memorial contributions to the Victoria Fire & Rescue. Online condolences may be sent at www.staplesfh.com.

