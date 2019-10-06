HAWKINS, Jane A. "The Hawk," 88, of Richmond, Va., passed away October 2, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Dorothy Hawkins; brother and sister-in-law, Warren and Mabel Hawkins. She is survived by two nieces, a nephew, four great-nieces; and her beloved dog, Lucky. Jane retired from Exxon. She was a member of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church. Her passion was golf and she played and won several tournaments in the Richmond Women's Golf Association and the Virginia State Golf Association. The "Hawk," was quick to instruct others on the finer points of the golf game. She traveled many places and always found a new golf course to play. She spent many hours working and caring for her yard. After cremation, there will be a private service. Remembrances can be made to St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, Richmond SPCA or the charity of your choice.View online memorial