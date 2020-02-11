HAWKINS, Josephine Giles, of Richmond, departed this life February 6, 2020. Surviving are her husband, James E. Hawkins; sons, Darryl Hawkins and Reginald Crawford; sisters, Lucy and Maggie Lucas (Charles) and Nettie Drake; brothers, John and Leroy Lucas; mother-in-law, Rachel Hawkins; sister-in-law, Anne Davis (Ted); brother-in-law, Nathaniel Hawkins (Marcia); a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from 12 to 12:45 p.m. at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd., and where funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Rev. Johnnie Fleming officiating. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of JOSEPHINE HAWKINS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.