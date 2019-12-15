HAWKINS, LOIS

HAWKINS, Mrs. Lois A., age 82, of Richmond, departed this life December 12, 2019. She is survived by three sons, Kenneth M. Williams (Michelle), Louis Hawkins Jr. (Stephanie) and David A. Hawkins; seven grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews, among them, Yvette Jones; and other relatives and friends among them. Memorial services will be held Monday, 11 a.m. at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:45 a.m. Monday.View online memorial