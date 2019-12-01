HAWKINS, Mr. Robert Euker, 85, of Washington, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 28, 2019, at The Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice House. A memorial service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church in Chocowinity, North Carolina on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial gift to Trinity Episcopal Church, 182 NC-33, Chocowinity, N.C. 27817. Online condolences may be offered to the family by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.com. Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington is honored to serve the Hawkins family.View online memorial