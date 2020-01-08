HAWKS, Daniel McCracken, 80, of Williamsburg, Virginia, passed away on January 1, 2020, after a long, but courageous battle with Alzheimer's. Born on October 2, 1939, in Ettrick, Virginia, Dan was the only child of Edna and Beckwith Hawks. He attended Hampden-Sydney College, majoring in history and English, and earned a Master's in Museum Studies from Hampton University. The loves of his life were history, singing, decorating and especially his family. Dan began his career as the sports editor for the Farmville Herald and received many awards from the Virginia Press Association. In 1967, he became curator of the Jay Johns properties, including the Lee home in Alexandria, Ashlawn, the home of James Monroe and several Civil War battlefields in the Shenandoah. Two years later, Dan became curator of exhibits and collections at what is now the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation, where he worked tirelessly to acquire and enhance the artifact collections from around the world for 47 years. He supported many aspiring curators. Dan had the privilege of meeting Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip in 1976, by appointment of the Bicentennial Commission, and again for the 400th anniversary celebrations at Jamestown in 2007, and had the honor to present the Queen with the Foundation's gift. In 1981, he met President Ronald Reagan and the other heads of states at Yorktown who were there to commemorate the end of the American Revolution. As a devoted member of Bruton Parish Church, he served as the first non-clerical lay reader, on the Vestry as junior and senior warden and as chairman of the Christmas decorations committee for decades. He also sang lead tenor in the two Church choirs, the Colonial Williamsburg Madrigal Singers and the Dukes of Gloucester Street. Dan was dedicated to Hampden-Sydney College and was an editor of the alumni magazine. He assisted Mrs. P.T. Atkinson in establishing the College museum in 1970. He was a past president and former member of the museum board and helped to enlarge the exhibition galleries and develop its collections. Dan also volunteered at Hampton University to enrich its museum. He was a member of Theta Chi and was a past president of the fraternity's board of trustees. He was an honorary member of the Green Spring Garden Club and the Williamsburg Garden Club and was best known for his creative arrangements and Christmas doorways. He taught colonial Christmas decorating courses for the Elderhostel program at the College of William and Mary. Dan also appeared in publications for Colonial Williamsburg that are still in use. He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Nanetta; and his two children, Daniel Tyler Hawks and Martha Ashby Hawks. A memorial service to celebrate Dan's life will be held at Bruton Parish Church on Saturday, January 11, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation. Condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.View online memorial
