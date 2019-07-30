HAWLEY, MELVIN JR.

HAWLEY, Melvin E. Jr., 89, of Deltaville, Va., passed away peacefully July 26, 2019. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Mary F. Hawley; parents, Melvin E. and Cassie I. Hawley; sister, Dorothy H. Ivey; and nephew, Larry W. Ivey. He is survived by nieces, Lynne I. Townes and Joan A. Ivey; brothers-in-law, Dewey P. Fallen and Stuart B. Fallen; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Melvin was a U.S. Army veteran who served a tour of duty in Korea during the Korean War. He retired from the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, Iron Ship Builders, Blacksmiths, Forgers and Helpers and was a member of Lodge 45 for more than 60 years. Melvin spent his retirement years in Deltaville, Va., a place he called the best place he had ever lived. He was a good and kind man with a great sense of humor. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 31, at 11 a.m. at Clarksbury United Methodist Church, 15924 General Puller Highway, Deltaville, Va. 23043. Family will receive friends at 10 a.m. at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Clarksbury United Methodist Church or the Middlesex County Volunteer Rescue Squad, 17684 General Puller Highway, Deltaville, Va. 23043. Arrangements by Faulkner Funeral Homes, Bristow-Faulkner Chapel, Saluda, Va.View online memorial