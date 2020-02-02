HAY, Jean-Marie, 56, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on January 27, 2020. Her memory will live on through her devoted husband, John; and daughter, Courtney Hay. She is survived by her siblings, David, Jim, Danny, Eileen and Mary; and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. Jean-Marie leaves behind many friends and community members that loved her dearly. She championed many causes she believed in and was always pursuing different passions. Never failing, she would lend a hand to anyone in need; her generosity and caring spirit will be greatly missed. She had a variety of interests including but not limited to kickboxing, gardening, crafting and spending the summers letting her troubles float away at the neighborhood pool. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that people who wish to honor Jean-Marie make donations to https://www.changetheworldrva.org or a charity of their choice. A private service will be held for family and a Celebration of Life will follow open to friends and community to honor her memory.View online memorial
