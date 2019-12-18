HAYDEN, Connie Lee, 85, of Richmond, departed this life Friday, December 13, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Hayden. She leaves to cherish her loving memory seven children and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019. Celebration of Life service, 11 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2019, at Miracle Church, 1 W. Leigh St. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial