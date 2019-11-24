HAYDON, Mary Nuckols, 92, passed away peacefully on November 14, 2019, in Richmond, Va. She was born in Goochland, Va., on September 8, 1927. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvah Edison Haydon Jr.; her son, Stephen Nuckols Haydon; and her parents, Diana Berger Nuckols and Stuart Mays Nuckols. She is survived by her son, Michael Edison Haydon, his wife, Robbin Reinhardt Haydon and their children, Thomas Michael Haydon and Lindsay Elizabeth Haydon. Mary was a graduate of Mary Washington College and worked for many years as an administrative assistant for Virginia State Senators when the General Assembly was in session. She was a board member of the AAA regional board, a member of the Tuckahoe Woman's Club, Country Club of Virginia, Indian Creek Yacht and Country Club and River Road Church, Baptist. A farm girl at heart, Mary traded in her saddle for a fishing pole and enjoyed her summers at her Irvington home and fishing on the Rappahannock River aboard the "Queen Mary" with Cap'n Eddie. Mary's kindness, generosity and loyalty will live on through her family as they strive to be a little more like her. A memorial service will be held on December 7, at 2 p.m. at River Road Church, Baptist, followed by a reception in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.View online memorial