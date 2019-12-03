HAYES, Charles A., 71, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord December 1, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Albert Hayes and Sarah Cardwell; his sister, Jackie Berry; his brother, James "Jimmy" Hayes; and his loving wife and best friend of 34 years, Mary Lou Hayes. He is survived by his daughters, Sarah Anne and Crystal (Andrew); his granddaughters, Emma and Harper; his sisters-in-law, Margaret Tellis and Elaine Gardner (Dave); and several nieces and nephews, one very dear to him, Mary Fones (Jerry). Charles served in Vietnam with the U.S. Coast Guard, before working with and retiring from DuPont after 30-plus years. He had a love for animals and enjoyed fishing, boating, NASCAR, riding horses and spending time with his family. The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 4, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. The funeral will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Monaghan Funeral Home. Interment will immediately follow at Black Creek Baptist Church, 6289 McClellan Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Hanover Humane Society.View online memorial