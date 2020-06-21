HAYES, Clarence Boyer, passed away peacefully, at home, Thursday, June 18, 2020. He was born September 22, 1924 in Burrowsville, Va. (Prince George County), the son of Ralph B. and Emma Ellis Hayes. He was preceded in death by his brother, Ralph Hayes (Junior); and sister, Mattie Roy Huber; and son-in-law, Ray Krauth. He leaves behind his wife, of 72 years, Ada Williams Hayes; and his children, Judy Krauth, Trudy Davis (Buddy), Barbara Hare (Bobby) and Clarence W. Hayes "Bill"; his beloved grandchildren, Michelle Kiser (Curtis), Allison Orn (Jake), Brian Davis (Daniele), Mark Davis, Robert Hare (Laura), James Hare (Erin), Brandon Hayes and Carol Ann Mason (Jimmy). In addition, he leaves behind 12 great-grandchildren; Colby, Emily, Brenden, Madison, Norah, Ace, Barrett, Preston, Liam, Freddy, Vincent and Logan. As a member of the Greatest Generation, Clarence served his country during World War II earning the World War II Victory Medal and Army Occupation Medal. His life was dedicated to hard work, providing for his family and service to his community. He was instrumental in the founding of the Burrowsville Volunteer Fire Department and the Burrowsville Ruritan Club. He was a dedicated member of Salem United Methodist Church for more than 60 years. He was a craftsman machinist and retired from Allied Chemical and Firestone. Special thanks and appreciation to his longtime caregivers, Cynthia Bradshaw and Juanita Jones. We couldn't have kept him home without their help. We also want to thank Parker and Shadirah for their dedicated help, and to James River Hospice for their care and support. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Burrowsville Ruritan Club c/o Courtney Price, 7815 Chippokes Rd., Spring Grove, Va. 23881, Burrowsville Volunteer Fire Department, 17300 James River Drive, Disputanta, Va. 23842 or Salem United Methodist Church, 2505 Emily Lane, North Prince George, Va. 23860. The family is being served by J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home of Hopewell, Va. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
