HAYES, Edith Young, 92, of Ruther Glen, passed away May 3, 2020, to go to her Heavenly home, be with her Lord and be reunited with her husband, James Kenneth Hayes. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mickle Berry and Lottie Young; and her brother, Robert. Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Ellard Jones; grandsons, Justin Jones and Timothy Jones (Amber); great-grandchildren, Charlie Fox, Penelope and Francis Jones; her sister-in-law, Elizabeth Young; and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Edith was born and raised in Caroline County. She was active in her community and loved helping her neighbors and friends. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and shopping trips with her good friends. Edith retired from Graybar Electric Company after 45 years of service where she began her work career immediately after graduating from C.T. Smith High School. She was an active, lifelong member of Carmel Baptist Church and was chairperson of the kitchen committee and nursery director for over 60 years. In 1955, she helped establish the Ladysmith Rescue Squad Auxiliary, where she was well known for her catering events. She devoted most of her retirement time volunteering with the rescue squad auxiliary, Caroline County Fair, church and enjoying fellowship with her friends. Her family would like to thank the staff at Hanover Manor and Alpha House for the professional, dedicated care they provided her. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 7, at 11 a.m. in Carmel Baptist Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. All are invited to attend. Ten immediate family members will be in the sanctuary and all others can remain in their cars (in the church parking lot) and listen to the service being broadcasted. At the conclusion of the funeral, attendees will be invited to drive away from the service, exiting past the family at the front of the church. Memorial contributions may be sent to Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 52, Ruther Glen, Va. 22546 or Ladysmith Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 186, Ladysmith, Va. 22501. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Northam orders non-essential businesses closed for another week, but says reopening could begin next Friday
-
A big week: Former UVA star Bryce Hall gets engaged days after being chosen in the NFL draft
-
City of Richmond employee dies from COVID-19
-
'Every day is a bad day': Richmond restaurant owners are doing everything they can to hang on. Some days are easier than others.
-
ESPN's Alex Smith documentary pulls no punches in showing a gruesome injury - and courageous recovery