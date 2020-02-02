HAYES, MATTHEW "MATT"

HAYES, Matthew "Matt" Charles, 32, of Chester, Va., passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020, in Johnson City, Tenn. He was preceded in death by his mother, Robbin Brown; and grandmother, Gail Brown. He is survived by his children, Heath, Loren and Avery; father, Brian K. Hayes I; and stepmother, Ginger Hayes; brother, Brian K. Hayes II; sister, Allison J. Hayes; and stepbrother, Kyle D. Hudgins; grandparents, W.E. Hayes, Janice Hayes and Roger Brown (Patricia); aunt, Kimberly J. Hayes; uncle, Glenn Hayes (Heidi); along with cousins and many friends. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of MATTHEW HAYES as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.