HAYES, Matthew "Matt" Charles, 32, of Chester, Va., passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020, in Johnson City, Tenn. He was preceded in death by his mother, Robbin Brown; and grandmother, Gail Brown. He is survived by his children, Heath, Loren and Avery; father, Brian K. Hayes I; and stepmother, Ginger Hayes; brother, Brian K. Hayes II; sister, Allison J. Hayes; and stepbrother, Kyle D. Hudgins; grandparents, W.E. Hayes, Janice Hayes and Roger Brown (Patricia); aunt, Kimberly J. Hayes; uncle, Glenn Hayes (Heidi); along with cousins and many friends. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.View online memorial
