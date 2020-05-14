HAYES, MELVIN

HAYES, Melvin Jr., age 76, of Hopewell, departed this life May 12, 2020. He is survived by one daughter, Irene Cosby; and one son, Daryle Sykes (Phyllis); eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; three sisters, Lillie Hayes, Bernice Harris and Joyce Bell; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Mr. Hayes can be viewed Friday, from 1 to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

