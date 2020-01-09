HAYES, Sarah Lavinia, 97, of Richmond, passed away peacefully on December 22, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Henry and Caroline Scott Hayes. She is survived by several second cousins. Sarah graduated with a B.A. in Social Sciences from Longwood University in Farmville, Va. She then went on to receive her Master's Degree in Elementary Education from VCU and was a retired school teacher. She was born in Franklin, Va. and lived in Richmond, Va. A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, 2 p.m. at Richmond Chapel at Hermitage Richmond, 1600 Westwood Ave. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either Hermitage Richmond (Samaritan Fund), 1600 Westwood Ave., Richmond, Va. 23227 or to Reveille United Methodist Church, 4200 Cary St., Richmond, Va. 23221.View online memorial
