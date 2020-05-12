HAYNES, ELSIE

HAYNES, Elsie, died May 9, 2020, after a long illness of COPD. She is survived by her son, Larry Haynes and wife, Dee, of Powhatan, Va.; daughter, Beverly Haynes of Chesapeake, Va.; granddaughter, Laurie H. Efird and husband, Bret, of Chester; and two great-granddaughters, Sutton Paige Efird and Hollyn Elise Efird. Elsie grew up in Richmond, Va. She married Raymond Haynes in 1947 and they raised two children before moving to Charles City in 1997. They soon found Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church and made many new friends. Elsie loved her hummingbirds, reading and sewing crafts of all kinds. She was proud of her hand-quilted quilts. She was still sewing at the time of her death. Her husband of 61 years died in 2009. Due to health problems, Elsie moved from Charles City on October 1, 2015, to live with her son and daughter-in-law in Powhatan. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 19300 The Glebe Lane, Charles City, Va. 23030.

