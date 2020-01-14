HAYNES, JOHN III

HAYNES, John W. III, 72, of Bumpass, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Bessie P. Watts; and is survived by many loving friends, co-workers and neighbors. John was a Vietnam veteran and retired after 30-plus years of service with Dominion Energy. He enjoyed hunting and was an avid fisherman. Friends will gather from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Interment will be private.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of JOHN HAYNES, III as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.