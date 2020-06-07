HAYNES, John Kemp Jr. "Johnnie," answered God's call on Sunday, May 31, 2020, and peacefully passed away at home with his family by his side. Born November 6, 1920, in Charles City, Va., to John Kemp Sr. and Marie Margariette Menzel Haynes. Johnnie moved to Winterpock, Va., at the age of 16. He was a WWII veteran, serving in the Army in Central Burma and India. Sgt. Haynes was a lineman, erecting telephone and telegraph lines, establishing and intersecting communications with his team of nine men. He was employed by E.I. DuPont, Richmond, Va. and retired in 1978, with 36 years of service. He was a lifelong, faithful member of Bethia United Methodist Church. He was the true definition of a Southern Gentleman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and spending time with family and friends at his beach cottage in Rodanthe, on Hatteras Island, N.C. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Kemp Sr. and Marie Haynes; stepmother, Verna Nicholas Haynes; and sister, Violet Marie Haynes Blackwell. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Ethel Holmes Haynes; and daughter, Sylvia Haynes Baker. He is survived by sons, Ray (Sharon) and Alan; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; many friends including two devoted friends, Susan Luther and Rick Phillips. Due to current virus restrictions services will be private at graveside, with a memorial service at Bethia United Methodist Church to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Bethia United Methodist Church, 10700 Winterpock Road, Chesterfield, Va. 23832. Professional services entrusted to Bennett Funeral Home, Chesterfield, Va.View online memorial
