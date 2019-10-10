HAYNES, Loretta Dayle Cunningham, of Port Orange, Fla., who resided with her daughter, Jeri Haynes, formerly of Richmond, Va., passed away on October 5, 2019. Dayle was the first daughter of Lillian Parker Cunningham and Moss A. Cunningham born October 15, 1930, at the home of her grandparents (Palma and Charles Purvis) on Williamsburg Road. She graduated in the 1948 class of John Marshall High School. Dayle married Alfred Sidney "Lefty" Haynes on June 17, 1949. Dayle was predeceased by her grandparents, parents and husband of 54 years. She is survived by her daughters, Jeri Haynes of Port Orange, Fla., Vickie Bowers (husband, Bob Bowers) of Mechanicsville, Va., Julie Rogers of Mechanicsville, Va., Donna Marx (husband, Keath Marx) of Fort Worth, Texas; and her beloved grandson, Eric Rogers; sisters, Carol Green of Newnan, Ga., Joan Gorsuch of Jamestown, Calif. She leaves many cousins, nieces, nephews and a host of special friends. Dayle retired from Pfizer (formerly A.H. Robins) and she also worked for 10 years as Oakwood Baptist Church Secretary in Richmond, Va. She was a member of Carlisle Avenue Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23231, on Friday, October 11, 2019, 7 to 9 p.m. Funeral services will follow at Nelsen Funeral Home at 12 noon with interment in Washington Memorial Park, 6217 Memorial Drive, Sandston, Va. 23150. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carlisle Avenue Baptist Church, 2010 Carlisle Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23231.View online memorial