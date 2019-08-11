HAYWARD, Dorothy "Dot" Stevens, 86, passed away August 6, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Leon "Bubba" Hayward; son, Mark Hayward (Elizabeth); grandson, Brenton Hayward; and her dearly loved granddog, Bogey. In a life spanning from 1932 to 2019, she embraced each day to the fullest. She was a devoted wife and an "always there" stay at home mom, while finding time to be active in the Monocan Junior Women's Club, West End Garden Club and her regular Bridge Group. She loved playing the piano, card games, placing bets on her favorite horses and pulling the lever on any slot machine! Dot fondly recalled her time working at A.H. Robins and The Brinks Company. In addition to her many work/life activities, she had a very special place in her heart for all animals and was a regular donor to the Richmond SPCA and the Humane Society. Always beautiful, kind spirited, generous and fun loving, she will be most remembered as a consummate friend to all who knew her. A life lived fully and without regret. The family wishes to express our deepest appreciation to the many staff members and doctors at Manorhouse Assisted Living, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Hospital Hospice Care for their outstanding compassion. The family will receive friends 5:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, August 12, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to any organization dedicated to the protection and caring for animals would be her wish.View online memorial