HAYWARD, Leon Hunter "Bubba," peacefully passed on April 8, 2020, in the comfort of his home surrounded by family. He is survived by his son, Mark; daughter-in-law, Elizabeth; grandson, Brenton; and granddog, Bogey. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, Dorothy Stevens Hayward. In a lifetime spanning 88 years, his personal and professional accomplishments were many. He was the first in his family to graduate college (RPI) with a major in computer programming. All of his early business years were spent in the food brokerage business beginning with Wright Brokerage, before venturing out with friend and partner, Garland Burton, to form Burton-Hayward Food Brokerage. With the untimely passing of his partner a year later, he became President of Hayward Brokerage. Hayward Brokerage was later acquired in the mid 1970s by Taylor and Sledd, thus launching the second half of his professional years as an investment advisor with Anderson & Strudwick. He remained in this role until his retirement at age 80, that's right 80! He loved his work with people and helping others manage their financial futures. Bubba's life away from business was centered around his family, home and the love of doing anything outdoors. He loved projects, big or small. Whether it was painting his house, cutting the grass or washing a car, he enjoyed them all! In 1998, with the birth of his grandson, Brenton, he became "granddaddy Bubba" and treasured every moment of bicycling, hiking, hot air ballooning, day trips to historical Virginia sites and everything young boys liked to do. Until recently, he had devoted his days to caring for Dorothy until her passing in 2019. He will always be remembered as a man of the highest integrity, generosity, kindness and caring for others. He enjoyed the simpler things: a conversation, cold beer, tuna salad sandwiches, peanut butter crackers and jelly beans. He loved his wife and family and was the best dad I could ever have. Interment in Greenwood Cemetery will be private, followed by a Celebration of Life TBD later this summer.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Northam signs five gun control measures, seeks to amend two others
-
Their mother tested positive for the coronavirus. No one told them, and now she has a few days to live.
-
Five employees at DuPont's Chesterfield plant have tested positive for the coronavirus; plant operations continue
-
Booze delivered: Virginia ABC to allow distilleries to ship directly to consumers
-
Death count reaches 28 at Canterbury - ages 56 to 102
Remembering Loved Ones
Cemetery plot and vault for sale at Westhampton Memorial. We will offer the plot at a discou…