HAZELGROVE, Jessica Cowan, died Friday, February 21, 2020. Jackie was born April 25, 1931 in Windsor, N.C. She was the daughter of William and Beulah Cowan. In 1951, Jackie served as a Private in the 3700 Women's Air Force Training Group at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas. She was the recipient of the American Spirit Medal, awarded by Congress, for Outstanding Basic Trainee. In 1961, she moved with her husband, Bill Hazelgrove, who became the executive director of the Richmond Home for Boys, which now has become the Virginia Home for Boys and Girls. Together they ran the Boys Home for 17 years and touched the hearts and lives of hundreds of boys and families. Jackie became the first Director of the Woods Learning Center, a vocational school established at the home, and served for many years. Jackie is survived by her two sons, Lee Hazelgrove and Ed Lynch; and her daughter, Sharon Keith. She is also survived by her 10 grandchildren; and dozens of Boys Home sons. Services for Jackie will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 6, in the November Theater at Westminster Canterbury on Westbrook Avenue in Richmond, followed by a reception. Memorials can be sent to the Westminster Canterbury Fellowship Fund.View online memorial
