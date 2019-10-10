HAZELWOOD, Elizabeth Martin, 95, of Richmond, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. She was a retired employee of AT&T. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Thomas Hazelwood; parents, Timothy James Martin Sr. and Elizabeth Gibson Martin; sister, Juanita M. Gibson; and brother, Timothy J. Martin Jr. She is survived by her children, Robert Wayne Hazelwood, Gary Lynn Hazelwood and Kenneth Ray Hazelwood (Kim); grandchildren, Michelle Urbaniak, Staci Haynes, Amy Potter (Jason), Robbie Hazelwood (Stephanie), Sean Hazelwood (Katie) and Caitlyn Hazelwood; great-grandchildren, Kerri Meadows (Frankie), Leslie Taylor, Tyler Whitlow, Trey Taylor, Kristin Whitlow, Noah Potter, Bryce Hazelwood, Hayden Hazelwood, Colin Hazelwood and Braden Hazelwood; and great-great-grandchild, Waylon Meadows. The family will receive friends Thursday, October 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. A graveside service will be held Friday, October 11, at 2 p.m. in Oakwood Cemetery, Richmond. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial