HAZELWOOD, Frances, aka "BigMama," was born in Richmond, Virginia on December 21, 1932. She entered Heaven's gates on August 19, 2019. A loving mother and homemaker, Frances loved spending time with her family and spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her love for children was evident as she was known as BigMama to the many children she took care of doing child care in her home for over 30 years. For many years leading up to her passing, she lived with her daughter in Grandview, Tennessee. She loved reading and playing Scrabble and Yahtzee on the computer. Frances was predeceased by her loving husband of 48 years, Leonard Elwood Hazelwood. She was also predeceased by her parents, Arthur Leon Wright and Blanch Berkley Wright; brother, Berkley Wright; and grandson, Paul Thomas Sauvinet. Frances is survived by her children, Gayle H. Sauvinet and her husband, Tom, Diane H. Gelb and husband, Phil, Larry Hazelwood and wife, Donna, Ray Hazelwood and wife, Amanda and Donna H. Williams and husband, Brian. BigMama is survived by 13 grandchildren, Richard, Traci, Melissa, Andrea, Leslie, Benjamin, Laura, Andrew, Titus, Brandon, Samantha, Sydney and Ruben. She had nine great-grandchildren, Joseph, Annie, David, Rachel, Leah, Eli, Carter, Haiden and Amelia. She is also survived by her brothers, Edwin Wright and Marion Wright; and sister, Helen Harris. The family will receive friends on Monday, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Goodwill Baptist Church. Funeral services celebrating her life will be held on Monday, at 11 a.m. at Goodwill Baptist Church, 8701 Hungary Spring Rd., Richmond, Va. 23228. Frances will be laid to rest after the services in Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Ave., Goochland County, Va. 23238 In lieu of flowers, donations in Frances's name can be made to Springs of Life Camp, 3443 Spring Rd., Patrick Springs, Va. 24133.