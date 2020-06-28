HEARN, Andrea C., 77, of Henrico, died June 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis N. Hearn Sr.; and son, Louis N. Hearn Jr. Surviving are her son, Eric A. Hearn (Dionne); two granddaughters, Erin and London Hearn; sister, Wanda L. Charity; two brothers, Carlton T. (Bonnie) and Jaehn (Barbara) Charity; nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. A private memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Online guestbook and live streaming at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
