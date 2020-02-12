HEARRING, John Patrick, "Pat," 56, died Thursday, January 30, 2020. He was the son of predeceased Margaret McCabe Hearring and William Edward Hearring of Chesapeake, Va.; and is survived by his son, Cody Edward; and his ex-wife, Melanie Hearring of Chesterfield, Va.; sister, Lynne Hearring of Huntington Beach, Calif.; Lee Anne Hearring Russell of Midlothian, Va.; brother-in-law, David Russell; aunt and uncle, Anne and Bobby Nimocks, Fayetteville, N.C.; nephews, Elijah Russell and Marc Lee (USAF); niece, Marlea Boyd and her husband, Jarred Boyd; and ex-sister-in-law, Lisa Walker. Pat was a down-to-earth, dedicated dad, co-founder/President of Code3AV in Midlothian, Va., avid Virginia Tech football fan and graduate who loved the outdoors, fireworks, concerts and bringing people together. A public memorial service will be held at Thrive Church (7211 Iron Bridge Rd.) Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to a GoFundMe account (PatHearring.com) in support of his surviving son, Cody.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of John HEARRING as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.