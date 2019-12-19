HEATH, BEVERLY SR.

HEATH, Beverly Lee Sr., of Disputanta, Va., formerly of James City, Va., passed away December 17, 2019, after a long illness. Beverly's first love was his Lord and Savior, followed by his wife, grandchildren and children. "Faith in country, faith in family." Beverly was preceded in death by his parents, Earnest and Annie Heath; and by his brother, Ray Heath. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Sherry Heath; his son, Beverly Heath Jr. and his wife, Kristin; his daughter, Danielle Davis and her husband, Doug; four grandchildren, Alexis and Nolan Heath and Kayla and Haley Davis; three brothers, Wayne, Ricky and Kenny Heath; his sister, Judy Houchens; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, December 21, at Oakland Baptist Church, 12601 Prince George Drive, Disputanta, Va. 23842, with burial following in Heath Family Cemetery, 12000 East Quaker Road, Disputanta, Va. 23842. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, at Vincent Funeral Home, 9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, Va. 23140. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Rex Healthcare Foundation, 2500 Blue Ridge Road, Suite 325, Raleigh N.C. 27607. A reflection on Beverly's spiritual journey and life testimony can be found at www.vincentfh.com.View online memorial