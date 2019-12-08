HEATH, Deborah Dickson "Debbie," 59, of Richmond, went to be with her mother in heaven on Friday, December 6, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Thomas D. Dickson Sr. and Rosa H. Dickson. Debbie was a graduate of MCV School of Nursing. Survivors include her son, Bradley D. Heath (Clair); and his father, N. Bradley Heath; brothers, Thomas D. Dickson (Karen) and Timothy D. Dickson; nephews, Andrew T. Dickson and Timothy D. Dickson; and niece, Sarah T. Dickson. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, December 13, at Affinity Funeral Service Richmond Chapel, 2720 Enterprise Pkwy., Richmond, Va. 23294. A funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Westhampton Memorial Park. Online guestbook available at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial