HEATH, Edward Julian Sr., 93, of Henrico, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, W. Ryland Heath and Clara Silby; siblings, Louise Smotrys, Herbert Heath, George Heath and Virginia Pike. Edward worked and retired from the manufacturing industry. Edward was a dedicated member of Oakwood Baptist Church. He served honorably in the 4th Armored Division during WWII. Edward enjoyed golfing, crafts and "old-time" country music. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Catherine Heath; children, Edward Heath Jr. (Candi), Catherine "Kim" Hazelwood (Kenny); siblings, Raymond Heath, Bernard Heath, Robert Heath, John Silby; grandchildren, Jill Jeter, Amy Potter, Sean Hazelwood, Allison Eakin and Caitlyn Hazelwood; great-grandchildren, Noah Edward Potter, Bryce Cooper, Carson Cooper, Hayden Hazelwood, Briley Eakin, Colin Hazelwood and Lane Eakin. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where services will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Oakwood Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com.