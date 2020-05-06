HEATH, EMMA

HEATH, Emma Martin, 92, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Monday, May 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Floyd Lee Heath; and is survived by her sons, Robert Heath (Janet) and Donald Heath (Faron); five grandchildren, Adam (Sierra), Trevor (Laura), Beth (Eric), Morgan (Rachel) and Robbie (Jess); six great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Emma was a bus driver for Liberty Christian School for over 25 years and was a longtime member of Gethsemane Church of Christ. The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Graveside services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gethsemane Church of Christ Building Fund, 5146 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.

