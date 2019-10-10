HEATH, Shirley Lee Farrar, age 83, formerly of Richmond and Chesterfield County, Virginia, died Friday, October 4, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, William P. Heath; and daughters, Celeste Heath Flexon (Bill), Teresa Heath Rudolph (Jeffery) and Suzanne Heath Saldana (Jay); and her sister, Barbara Farrar Barden. Her remains rest at the Woody Funeral Home-Huguenot Chapel, 1020 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, where visitation will be held Friday, October 11, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Bon Air Christian Church. Online condolences may be made at woodyfuneralhomehuguenot.com.View online memorial