HEATH, SHIRLEY

HEATH, Shirley Lee Farrar, age 83, formerly of Richmond and Chesterfield County, Virginia, died Friday, October 4, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, William P. Heath; and daughters, Celeste Heath Flexon (Bill), Teresa Heath Rudolph (Jeffery) and Suzanne Heath Saldana (Jay); and her sister, Barbara Farrar Barden. Her remains rest at the Woody Funeral Home-Huguenot Chapel, 1020 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, where visitation will be held Friday, October 11, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Bon Air Christian Church. Online condolences may be made at woodyfuneralhomehuguenot.com.

