HEATON, MARY JANE

HEATON, Mary Jane, 80, went to be with God on Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Richmond, Virginia. She was born on November 28, 1939 in Washington, D.C. and was the daughter of the late Michael J. Baker Sr. and Elizabeth Baker. She is survived by husband, Charles (Chick) E. Heaton Jr.; children, Michelle H. Schuler (Tom), Dr. Charles M. Heaton (Joanna) and Jane-Anne H. Herkins (Shaun); and her 10 grandchidren, Patrick, Michael, Jillian, Brendan, Reed, Evan, JD, Liam, Anna and Gregory. She is also survived by her brother, Michael J. Baker Jr. Mary Jane graduated from the College of William and Mary in 1961 and met and married the love of her life, Chick Heaton, on November 4, 1961. Mary Jane was a career teacher in the Fairfax County, Va. School System where she shared her love of history and government with her students. She was a beloved friend with a kind heart and willingness to help others. She also loved spending time with her family. A private graveside service will take place in Fairfax Memorial Park, Fairfax, Va. A Mass honoring Mary Jane will be held when circumstances permit and notification will be sent at that time. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to one of Mary Jane's favorite charities, St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org/donate).

