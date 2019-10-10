HEATWOLE, Robert "Bob" Allen, 85, of Pittsboro, N.C., formerly of Richmond, Va., passed away October 5, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth "Liz" Heatwole; children, Elizabeth H. Bottorf and Robert Allen Heatwole Jr.; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Bob graduated from Manchester High School in 1952 and graduated from Virginia Tech University in 1958. He was hired by Dupont after leaving Virginia Tech and retired as an engineer. He was a lifelong Hokie fan. Bob endowed a scholarship, the Robert and Elizabeth Heatwole First State Scholarship and was a member and Deacon of Popes Creek Baptist Church. A funeral ceremony will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 12, at Popes Creek Baptist Church, 9131 Kings Hwy., Montross, Va. 22520. Interment to be held 3 p.m. Saturday, October 12, in Maury Cemetery, 2700 Maury Street, Richmond, Va. 23224. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Popes Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Fund and/or UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, www.unclineberger.org.View online memorial