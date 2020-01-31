HEDGEPETH, Alfred McRay, 98, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. in the Holy Neck Christian Church, 4400 Pine View Road, Suffolk, Va. 23437. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Holy Neck Christian Church Building Fund. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFh.com.View online memorial
