HEDRICK, Emily Reid, was released into the arms of her Lord and Savior on April 22, 2020. She was preceded in death by her sister, Brenna Clarke Runyon, in 2012. She is survived by her beloved daughters, Gracie Hedrick and Kylee Moore; parents, Greg and Vanessa Reid; and niece, Emera Cooper. Emily was born in Harrisonburg, graduated a year early from George Washington High School in Danville and received a B.S. degree in Psychology from VCU. Her lifelong love, rescue and caring for dogs was joyful. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Richmond SPCA in her memory or any recovery organization of your choice. Online condolences can be received at the Cremation Society of Virginia. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.View online memorial
