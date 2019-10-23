HEILMAN, E. Bruce, 93, passed away on October 20, 2019. He is survived by five children, 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Widely known for his active leadership, constant optimism, contagious enthusiasm and untiring determination, E. Bruce Heilman had a transforming effect on everything with which he was associated. Heilman was a WWII Marine, President of Meredith College and President and Chancellor of the University of Richmond. The family will receive friends and honored guests on Friday, October 25, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd, Richmond, Va. 23229. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held on Sunday, October 27, at 2 p.m. in the Cannon Memorial Chapel, University of Richmond, 134 UR Dr., Richmond, Va. 23173. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the E. Bruce and Betty Heilman Scholarship at the University of Richmond, the E. Bruce and Betty Heilman Scholarship at Campbellsville University, or the Greatest Generations Foundation at http://www.tggf.org/. Condolences may be left at woodyfuneralhomeparham.com.View online memorial