HEINRICH, Ralph Carl, 64, a native of Hopewell, Virginia, died peacefully following a four-month battle with cancer on June 22, 2020. He was a resident of Hopewell, Virginia for over 40 years before moving to Chesterfield. Ralph was preceded in death by his mother, Marianne Scheer Heinrich. Ralph Heinrich grew up in Hopewell, Virginia, and graduated from Hopewell High in 1974. He worked in construction early in his career and then joined the workforce of C. W. Wright, where he was employed at the time of his passing. Ralph enjoyed his job immensely and always spoke highly of the people he worked with. His hobbies included many projects around the house but mostly keeping his yard in pristine condition. His most treasured moments were spending time with his grandkids and enjoyed going to their sporting events. Ralph is survived by his loving wife, Marie; two daughters, Cherree Lawson (Crawford) of Midlothian and Lana Heinrich (Brenda) currently stationed in Japan; and son, Hudson Heinrich of Norfolk; brother, Leroy F. Heinrich (Ann Marie) of Disputanta; sister, Doris Evans (Phil) of North Carolina; and three grandchildren, Kyerra Will, Channing Lawson and Caden Lawson. A memorial service will be held at West Hampton Memorial and Cremation Park, 1000 Patterson Ave., Richmond 23238, July 2, 2020, at 3 p.m.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Racial justice advocates arm themselves to keep the peace at Robert E. Lee statue
-
WATCH NOW: 'It is not financially feasible': Kings Dominion and Busch Gardens won't reopen under Phase 3 restrictions
-
WATCH NOW: Northam says Virginia will move to Phase Three on July 1
-
Virginia Board of Education statement
-
UPDATED: Stoney announces new Richmond Police chief as Interim chief steps down after 11 days