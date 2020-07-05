HEINTZ, David Alan, 75, beloved husband, passed away peacefully on June 21, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Virginia M. Sheehan and Jack H. Heintz. He is survived by the love of his life, Cherie; two brothers, Kenneth N. Heintz and Jeffrey L. Heintz; along with a host of devoted nieces and nephews. David served as an officer in the Marine Corps and received an engineering degree from the University of Southern California and an MBA from Columbia University. He enjoyed a 31-year career with Reynolds Metals Company/Alcoa Inc., and retired as Director of Global Marketing Flexible Packaging Group. David was a highly creative individual and business owner who had been involved with the development of many innovative products used worldwide today. He was truly a man ahead of the times in terms of his knowledge and masterful application of computer technology and design. In addition to his extraordinary culinary skills, David was an avid photographer, golfer and world traveler with a keen interest and expertise in music and literature. David often contributed his time and talents in support of the Friends of Chesterfield County Public Library. A private service will be held for the family, and a celebration of his life is planned for a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Friends of Chesterfield County Public Library, P.O. Box 4842, Midlothian, Va. 23112-4842.View online memorial
