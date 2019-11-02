HELD, Minnie Cansino, 95, died Friday, November 1, 2019. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 54 years, Lewis I. Held. She was also predeceased by her dear parents, Jack and Ruby Cansino of New York; and by her sisters, Evelyn Cansino Flax and Gladys Cansino Lehman. She is survived by her three children, Lewis I. Held Jr., Lloyd Cansino Held (Leslie) and Linda Held Wren (Matt); four grandchildren, Zachary David Held, Jesse Grayson Held, Carly Cansino Wren and Alec Held Wren; sister, Gloria Cansino Adams; brothers-in-law, Richard Flax and Alfred Lehman; and many dear nieces and nephews. Mrs. Held was the eldest of four sisters, all of whom were born and raised in Casablanca before the family emigrated to New York in 1940. She was an accomplished artist who majored in art history at Columbia University and graduated from the Traphagen School of Design. She worked as a fashion illustrator for Revillon Freres and her drawings were featured in Vogue, Harper's, Town and Country and other fashion magazines. She met her husband in New York City after WWII and they married and settled in Richmond. She became an active member and docent of The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and an early member of the Museum Council. She co-chaired several museum events, including the first "Viennese Ball." Always an avid reader, she was instrumental in starting the literary book club "Questors" in 1949 and was an active member since then. Over the course of the club's history, she planned and hosted several trips to historic sites in Washington, D.C. She was an active member of Congregation Beth Ahabah and of its Sisterhood and she helped plan the Congregation's 200th Anniversary Celebration. After the death of her dear husband, she established a scholarship fund in his name, given as an annual award to a confirmand who exemplifies the highest qualities of excellence and service. Mrs. Held will be remembered for her steadfast pride in her Sephardic and British heritage, her incomparable sense of style and her indomitable spirit. She was a devoted wife, a loving parent and grandparent and a widely revered matriarch of her extended family. May the beauty of her life abide among us as a loving benediction. The family wishes to thank Glennis Flippen for her devoted care over many years. Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, November 3, at Congregation Beth Ahabah, 1121 West Franklin Street, with burial in the Hebrew Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Congregation Beth Ahabah's Lewis I. Held Scholarship Fund.View online memorial