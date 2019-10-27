HELDMAN, Nancy Atkins, of Richmond, Virginia, and formerly of Bowling Green, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on October 26, 2019. She was 90 years old. Nancy is survived by her daughter, Julia Heldman Thomas of Richmond, Virginia; her son-in-law, Bruce Vernon Thomas, also of Richmond, Virginia; her sister, Molly Atkins Bowden; and niece, Margaret Bowden Gilleskie, both of Blowing Rock, North Carolina; and her two granddaughters, Margaret Delahunt Thomas of Washington, D.C. and Charlotte Heldman Thomas of Austin, Texas. She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, James McDaniel Heldman Jr. Born on April 11, 1929, in Durham, North Carolina, Nancy met her life partner, Jim, when the two were 13 and 12 years old. They dated throughout their high school years at Durham High. Nancy attended UNC Greensboro and graduated with a B.A. in voice, while Jim went to UNC Chapel Hill. The two were married on March 15, 1952, while Jim was in service. The first few years of their married life were spent in New York and Michigan where Jim was stationed. Eventually they returned to Chapel Hill for Jim to complete his Doctorate in English. They subsequently lived in various college towns following Jim's teaching career, spending many years in Columbia, Missouri and over forty years in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Throughout this time Nancy was a successful soloist, choral member and voice instructor. She taught voice at Western Kentucky University for many years until she and Jim retired in Bowling Green. Nancy and Jim spent much of their wonderful lives together performing in professional, community and university theatre and choral programs. Music and theatre filled their lives and home. Nancy was an active member of and volunteer for her beloved Christ Episcopal Church in Bowling Green. After Jim passed in 2015, Nancy moved to Richmond to be closer to her daughter and family. Nancy led a truly blessed life marrying her first love, raising a devoted daughter, enjoying a deep love with her dear sister and niece and having lifelong relationships with many friends. She was adored by her son-in-law and her doting granddaughters, who continue to laugh about playing dress up and Barbies with Nana. Nancy loved her family, friends and her God with passion and depth all her life. A memorial service will be held for Nancy in early 2020 at Christ Episcopal Church, Bowling Green, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to Christ Episcopal Church.View online memorial