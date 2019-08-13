HELMS, Shirley Ferrell, 61, died August 10, 2019. A native of Richmond, she was a retired office manager with Kmart. Shirley was the daughter of the late Sadie Ruth and Billy H. Ferrell. Survivors include her husband of 35 years, William Evans Helms; and brother, Kenny Ferrell of Amelia. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 15, at 2 p.m. in Dale Memorial Park, Chesterfield, Va. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel, Portsmouth, Va., is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Churchland Animal Clinic, 6030 High St. W, Portsmouth, Va. www.SturtevantFH.comView online memorial