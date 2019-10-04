HELWIG, Evelyn Morgan, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at home, surrounded by loved ones, at the age of 92. Evelyn was born on October 23, 1926, in Mississippi and was raised in Abbeville, La. She received her music degree from Texas Woman's University and attended Cincinnati Conservatory of Music. Later in life she attended VCU arts. After moving to Baton Rouge she met the love of her life, Art. They married, and raised four children together. Evelyn found beauty in every artistic endeavor she tried, enjoying music, painting, pottery, flower arranging, cooking and designing. She approached the world with compassion, strength and boundless curiosity. Whether standing on her head, meditating in India or throwing a Christmas party, Evelyn could do anything she put her mind toall with grace and style. She spent her later life cooking masterful French cuisine, quilting with considerable ferocity and loving her family more than anything. She is sorely missed, fondly remembered and greatly, greatly loved. Evelyn was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years, Art; and survived by her loving children, Art Helwig (Gretchen), Katherine Davis (Ken), Liz Nelson (Sam) and Mary Call (Bob); and grandchildren, Jeff Helwig (Kristin) and Wes Helwig, Rachel Greene (Abe) and Kiel Davis and Elly, Lucy, Livvy and Emma Call; and great-grandchildren, James and Jordan Greene. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. The family will receive friends at a visitation one hour prior to the service and at a reception following. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a memorial donation be made to the Science Museum of Virginia (smv.org/give).View online memorial