HENDERLITE, Courtney Frischkorn, 85, of Rockville, passed away on June 19, 2020, at home. He was born in Recife, Pernambuco, Brazil, moved to the states and joined the military, and was a graduate of The Presbyterian College of Clinton, South Carolina. He was a member of Glen Allen Lodge 131 A.F. & A.M. of Virginia. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, loved hunting and fishing and had a colorful sense of humor. Courtney was preceded in death by his father, Reverend Doctor Langdon Moseley Henderlite Sr.; and his mother, Courtney Frischkorn Henderlite; stepmother, Virginia Smith Henderlite; brothers, Langdon Moseley Henderlite Jr. and Hunter Frischkorn Henderlite; and grandson, Hunter Reid Henderlite. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Netta Tyree Henderlite; children, Scott Courtney Henderlite (Tricia) and Nanette Henderlite Via (Keith); grandchildren, Courtney Elizabeth Sargent, Melvin Duane Sargent Jr., Jonathan Scott Henderlite, Logan Bryce Henderlite and Nicholas Reid Henderlite; great-granddaughter, LillyAnn Paige Sargent; and nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends at Woody Funeral Home Parham Chapel, 1771 N. Parham Road, Richmond, Va. 23229, on Friday, June 26, from 12 to 2 p.m., where a graveside service will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23238, at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Racial justice advocates arm themselves to keep the peace at Robert E. Lee statue
-
WATCH NOW: Arthur Ashe statue vandalized with 'White Lives Matter' graffiti
-
Virginia Board of Education statement
-
UPDATED: Armed airport police officer arrested at building overlooking Lee statue
-
UPDATED: Colonial Heights man, 20, shot in car by Prince George police officers