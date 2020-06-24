HENDERLITE, COURTNEY

HENDERLITE, Courtney Frischkorn, 85, of Rockville, passed away on June 19, 2020, at home. He was born in Recife, Pernambuco, Brazil, moved to the states and joined the military, and was a graduate of The Presbyterian College of Clinton, South Carolina. He was a member of Glen Allen Lodge 131 A.F. & A.M. of Virginia. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, loved hunting and fishing and had a colorful sense of humor. Courtney was preceded in death by his father, Reverend Doctor Langdon Moseley Henderlite Sr.; and his mother, Courtney Frischkorn Henderlite; stepmother, Virginia Smith Henderlite; brothers, Langdon Moseley Henderlite Jr. and Hunter Frischkorn Henderlite; and grandson, Hunter Reid Henderlite. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Netta Tyree Henderlite; children, Scott Courtney Henderlite (Tricia) and Nanette Henderlite Via (Keith); grandchildren, Courtney Elizabeth Sargent, Melvin Duane Sargent Jr., Jonathan Scott Henderlite, Logan Bryce Henderlite and Nicholas Reid Henderlite; great-granddaughter, LillyAnn Paige Sargent; and nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends at Woody Funeral Home Parham Chapel, 1771 N. Parham Road, Richmond, Va. 23229, on Friday, June 26, from 12 to 2 p.m., where a graveside service will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23238, at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

View online memorial