HENDERSON, Anna Elizabeth, 11, of Mechanicsville, Va., left footprints on our hearts and then went home to Jesus on December 8, 2019, following a nine-year battle with multiple cancers. Anna is forever loved and remembered by her devoted parents, Barry and Tina; her sister, Ella; her grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Anna was an answer to her big sisters' prayers. During her brief time on this earth, she enjoyed giving hugs, telling jokes and cuddling her stuffed animals. She was deeply loved by many and found joy in each day given to her. Her family will receive friends Wednesday, December 11, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, and again from 8 to 9 a.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Compass Christian Church Activity Center, 8137 Liberty Circle, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111; where a Celebration of Life service will be held immediately following at 9 a.m. Interment and graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. at the Ferguson Family Cemetery, in Roanoke, Virginia (directions will be available at the service). The family wishes to thank everyone for the love and support throughout Anna's battle with cancer over the years. In lieu of flowers, and in keeping with Anna's generous and loving nature, the family asks that if able, please bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to Toys for Tots, in Anna's memory. Monaghan's staff will be collecting them during the visitation and will ensure that they are presented to the Marine Corps. League after Anna's services.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Meet the man behind the shop most people aren't allowed to visit
-
Richmond Pitmaster Tuffy Stone and co. taking over Westover Hills coffee shop to open The Westover restaurant
-
Richmond firefighter slain in Hopewell was not intended target and was shielding her child from gunfire
-
Pink Flamingo restaurant is now open in former Pasture space
-
Richmond Tacky Lights List 2019