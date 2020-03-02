HENDERSON, Arthur T., departed this life February 26, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Althea Henderson; two daughters, Gale Henderson and Meloney Henderson-Jones (Otha); devoted niece, Patricia Goodman (Johnnie); sister-in-law, Annie Fields; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and church family and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where the family will receive friends Wednesday, March 4, 2020, from 6 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Ephesus SDA Church, 3700 Midlothian Tpke., on Thursday, March 5, at 12 noon. Interment Maury Cemetery.View online memorial
Service information
Mar 4
Viewing
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
Manning Funeral Home
Mar 4
Family will receive friends
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
Manning Funeral Home
Mar 5
Celebration of Life
Thursday, March 5, 2020
Ephesus Seventh Day Adventist
Mar 5
Interment
Thursday, March 5, 2020
Maury Cemetery
