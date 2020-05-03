HENDERSON, Charles R. Jr., of Powhatan, died suddenly Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in a Richmond hospital. He leaves to cherish his life a devoted wife of 46 years, Loretta Henderson; three sons, Anthony Sr. (Danjile), Brandon (Tiffany) and Shawn; three grandchildren, Anthony Jr., Brailynn, Ashlynn; two sisters, Deborah Clarke (Aubrey), Jackie Gray; sister-in-law, brother-in-law and a host of aunts, nieces, nephews, family and friends, all of whom were very dear to him. Remains rest at Michael W. Hawkes Funeral Home, 15001 Patrick Henry Hwy., Amelia, Virginia. Viewing Sunday, from 1 to 6 p.m. and Monday, from 12 noon to 7 p.m. Private interment will be Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Second Antioch Baptist Church cemetery, Powhatan, Virginia.View online memorial
