HENDERSON, Cornelia M., age 84, of Kilmarnock, Virginia, passed away October 8, 2019, surrounded by her family. A native of North Carolina, Cornelia was one of 11 children. She was married to husband, Dean, for 57 years. She worked in banking for 47 years and then retired to her home on the Chesapeake Bay. Cornelia is survived by her husband, Dean; her two sons, Jay and Eric; two daughters-in-law, Michelle and Lauri; her six grandchildren, Jake, Jarrett, Jordan, Abigail, McKenzie and Ward; her two granddaughters-in-law, Loren and Maggie; and her great-granddaughter, Lorelei.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
SUNSET MEMORIAL PARK 1 plot, B-41-3, 1 headstone, 1 opening & closing fee. $4,000. 804-484-4881