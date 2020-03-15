HENDERSON, Donald "Duck," 71, of Varina, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020. He was a retired employee of MCV Hospital. He was a member of West Point Church of God and was active in Outreach Ministries. He is survived by his niece, Bonnie (Andrew); and her children, Faith and Alex; two great-nieces and a great-nephew and extended family. The family will receive friends Monday, March 16, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. at Washington Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial
Service information
Mar 16
Visitation
Monday, March 16, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
1:00PM-2:00PM
Nelsen Funeral Home
4650 S. Laburnum Ave.
Richmond, VA 23231
4650 S. Laburnum Ave.
Richmond, VA 23231
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 16
Graveside Service
Monday, March 16, 2020
3:00PM-4:00PM
3:00PM-4:00PM
Washington Memorial Park
6217 Memorial Drive
Sandston, VA 23150
6217 Memorial Drive
Sandston, VA 23150
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.
