HENDERSON, Gabriel "Gabe", (Gabey, Angel Boy), 17, of Glen Allen, Va., went to be with the Lord Monday, April 27, 2020, as a result of a tragic boating accident. Gabe was a young man, so wise beyond his years, who influenced young and old alike with his sense of humor, compassion and ability to motivate and encourage everyone to be the very best they could be. He led by example. He pushed himself physically and mentally everyday to be of excellence with his athletic skills and at the same time perfected new facial expressions to get a smile out of anyone who may have needed one. He excelled in football, track and basketball, while maintaining high achieving grades in AP classes. His hard work had paid off, having been offered a number of football scholarships at major universities throughout the country. Gabe's long term goal post college was to become an attorney. Gabe was loved by his family, coaches, teachers, classmates and friends as well as other students at local competing schools. There is a void that can never be filled but his spirit remains alive in the hearts and minds of everyone he touched or ever met. Gabe is survived by his mom, Ashley D. Safewright of Glen Allen, Va.; grandmother, "Nana," Kathy L. Melvin of Glen Allen; grandfather, "Pop," James A. Safewright (Bobbi) of Knoxville, Tenn.; great-grandfather, Walter Melvin Jr. (Linda) of Largo, Fla.; aunts, uncle and cousins. He is also survived by his "brothers" and friends that he played sports with and loved so deeply; his "girl," Karlee Angel of Glen Allen; and his two fur babies, Max and Duke. Gabe played Little League Football for the Tuckahoe Tomahawks and the Holman Middle School Huskies, as well as the Battle Elite Team Mach 1. He competed in Code Lacrosse, Bon Air Basketball League and AAU Basketball. Gabe participated in Young Life activities. He loved to fish, jet ski and be on the water boating. Gabe was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan. He was so proud of his black Ford F-150 and just about washed the paint from it. His "boys" say he was a great wingman when it came to the girls. No one loved a big steak dinner or some great seafood as well as Gabe. There was always a bright smile on Gabe's face and his laugh was infectious. Gabe would always befriend any new kid and integrate them into the crowd. He was absolutely fearless and always the one to do something new "first." He was Mr. Stylish and started several trends among others. Gabe was widely teased about being so particular about his curls that always smelled of all the Pantene he used, and his big hugs that left the lingering scent. Gabe truly made everyone feel that they were his best friend because he had a knack of making everyone feel special. Gabe was the Class Clown, picked up after his friends' messes due to his obsession to have everything clean and lived on the edge to fully live his life. Gabe was quite the dancer and always the center of the social scene. One of his friends said, "Gabe was not the life of the party...He was the party." Gabe wore a gold cross and a #10 (his Deep Run Football number) around his neck always. The cross symbolized his faith and trust in God, who now holds him closely. Gabe's family expresses massive gratitude to the Deep Run High School coaching staff, teachers, administration and especially the student body for organizing and arranging the Tribute at the Deep Run Wildcats Stadium. Without all of their efforts, our family would have had to wait for months due to the current COVID-19 crisis for any type of tribute. The students led the way, and with the support of parents and countless others, this outpouring of Pure Love has blessed not only the family but the entire community. A theme evolved from this tribute to Gabe. It showed up on signs, posters and banners at the stadium and on roadways. It said, "Live Like 10." This was the inspiration to start a foundation to help student athletes in the Deep Run Football Program. The foundation will be called "The Gabe Henderson Live Like 10 Foundation." A website is being built called gabehendersonlivelike10.org. We are hopeful to have the initial webpage completed in a few days and post updates concerning the foundation, donations and how you can help spread the word over social media. Once completed, our vision is to help, encourage and show love to those who need it, now, and in years to come. Just like Gabe would have wanted it. "Live Like 10!" A celebration of Gabe's Life will be held at a later date and details will be announced through the website.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
'A kind, polite and caring young man': Deep Run football player dies in boating accident on Lake Anna
-
Reporter goes on air with no pants, not realizing everyone could see his legs
-
UPDATED: 'A casualty of the war': ER doctor, 49, on coronavirus duty in New York kills herself in Virginia
-
City of Richmond employee dies from COVID-19
-
ESPN's Alex Smith documentary pulls no punches in showing a gruesome injury - and courageous recovery